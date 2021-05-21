Tri-county update shows 43 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 43 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,400 with 352 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 24 new cases for a total of 17,016 with 284 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,828 with 86 deaths.

The Peoria County and Woodford County Health Department both reported one additional COVID-related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,244 cases with 722 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% of people have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.14%.