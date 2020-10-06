Tri-County update shows 45 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,750 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 25 new cases for a total of 1,958 with 33 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 470 with eight deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 6,178 cases with 89 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.2% have recovered. 17% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.4%.

