Tri-County update shows 45 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,750 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 25 new cases for a total of 1,958 with 33 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 470 with eight deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 6,178 cases with 89 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.2% have recovered. 17% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.4%.
