Tri-County update shows 45 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,271 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 26 new cases for a total of 1,028 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 257 with four deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,556 cases with 49 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 71.3% have recovered. 25.8% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.

