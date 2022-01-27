Tri-County update shows 473 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 473 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 189 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 43,830 with 514 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 224 new cases for a total of 34,106 with 409 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 60 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,747 with 119 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related deaths, and Woodford County reported two deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 87,683 cases with 1,042 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 198,034 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.