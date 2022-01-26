Tri-County update shows 475 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 475 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 193 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 43,641 with 510 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 207 new cases for a total of 33,882 with 409 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 75 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,687 with 117 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 87,210 cases with 1,036 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 197,835 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.