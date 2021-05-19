Tri-county update shows 48 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 48 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,360 with 350 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 15 new cases for a total of 16,983 with 283 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,820 with 85 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,163 cases with 718 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% of people have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.15%.