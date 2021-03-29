Tri-county update shows 482 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 482 new and probable cases in the area Friday, March 29.

Peoria County reported 306 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 18,492 with 289 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 130 new cases for a total of 14,305 with 238 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 46 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,022 with 69 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-19 related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 36,819 cases with 596 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.09%.

Monday, March 29, is the first day 20% of Peoria County, and 19% of Woodford County is fully vaccinated.