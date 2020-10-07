Tri-County update shows 49 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,764 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 30 new cases for a total of 1,988 with 35 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 475 with eight deaths.
Tazewell County health department is reporting that two women in their 80s have died. One was related to the outbreak at a long term care facility in Pekin.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 6,227 cases with 91 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 82.8% have recovered. 15.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.4%.
