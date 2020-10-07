Tri-County update shows 49 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,764 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 30 new cases for a total of 1,988 with 35 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 475 with eight deaths.

Tazewell County health department is reporting that two women in their 80s have died. One was related to the outbreak at a long term care facility in Pekin.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 6,227 cases with 91 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 82.8% have recovered. 15.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.4%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected