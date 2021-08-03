Tri-county update shows 50 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 50 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,945 with 376 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 29 new cases for a total of 17,590 with 298 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,005 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 46,540 cases with 771 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,330 have recovered, and 161,350 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.