Tri-County update shows 507 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 507 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 267 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,067 with 224 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 174 new cases for a total of 11,996 with 208 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 66 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,277 with 57 deaths.

Local health departments reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. 13 deaths were reported in Peoria County, and one was reported in Tazewell County. Seven of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 30,340 cases with 489 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 89% have recovered and 9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.18%.