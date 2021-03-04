Tri-county update shows 52 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 52 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, March. 4.

Peoria County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,091 with 285 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 29 new cases for a total of 13,644 with 236 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,741 with 64 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,476 cases with 585 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.