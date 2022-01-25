Tri-County update shows 524 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 524 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 205 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 43,448 with 510 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 240 new cases for a total of 33,675 with 407 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 79 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,612 with 117 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported six additional COVID-related deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 86,735 cases with 1,034 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 197,640 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.