Tri-county update shows 532 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 532new and probable cases in the area and four deaths Monday, April 19.

Peoria County reported 340 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,426 with 305 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 160 new cases for a total of 15,916 with 249 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 32 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,451 with 71 deaths.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. They were all in Peoria County.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 41,793 cases with 625 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.28%.