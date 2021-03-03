Tri-county update shows 54 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 54 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, March. 3.

Peoria County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,072 with 284 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 23 new cases for a total of 13,615 with 236 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,737 with 64 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death in Peoria County, a man in his 70s with comorbidities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,424 cases with 584 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.