Tri-county update shows 54 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 54 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, March. 2.

Peoria County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,057 with 283 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 27 new cases for a total of 13,592 with 236 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,721 with 64 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,370 cases with 583 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.