Tri-County update shows 56 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,297 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 22 new cases for a total of 1,050 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 265 with four deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,612 cases with 49 deaths.

Local hospital systems reported an additional death, but the person was not a resident of the Tri-county area.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 73.7% have recovered. 23.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.8%.

