Tri-County update shows 566 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 566 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 274 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,341 with 209 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 219 new cases for a total of 11,485 with 200 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 73 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,136 with 54 deaths.

Local health departments reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Three of the deaths were reported in Peoria County, and 12 were reported in Tazewell county. Five of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 28,962 cases with 463 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 89% have recovered and 9.5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.24%.