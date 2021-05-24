Tri-county update shows 57 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 57 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 27 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,427 with 356 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 23 new cases for a total of 17,039 with 286 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,835 with 90 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported four additional deaths, Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional deaths, and Woodford County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,301 cases with 732 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .53% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.08%.