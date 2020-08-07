Tri-County update shows 58 new cases of COVID-19, Tazewell issues Health Advisory

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,504 with 32 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 29 new cases for a total of 476 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 138 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,118 cases with 43 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting a 64.9% have recovered. 31.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.9%.

A Health Advisory has been issued for Tazewell County, increasing the warning level to “orange”, due to a significant increase in emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms for Tazewell county residents.

Tazewell health officials say there has been a noticeable increase in the 20-29 age range.

The Tazewell County Health Department said the increase is due to residents disregarding facemasks and social distancing, and an increase in medium and large social gatherings without proper social distancing and face coverings.

“Our demographics, when we’re tracking them through contact tracing, the most common reason is community spread. Being out in the community, or they’ve been had contact with a positive,” TCHD Communications Manager Sara Sparkman told WMBD.

Sparkman said the department has received many complaints regarding businesses not enforcing social distancing or mask-wearing.

She also said the health advisory is not due to large gatherings, like the White Trash Bash, held last weekend.

“The weekend events from last week. The warning level we’re in is because of the numbers we had last week. The event that happened on Saturday wouldn’t have triggered this, yet,” Sparkman said.

Sparkman said the TCHD has seen a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases out of the County’s younger population.

“We have noticed that the 20-29 year old age range is increasing the most quickly. They’re the ones we really want to encourage to think about other people. Think about their parents, their grandparents,” Sparkman said.

She said one reason the virus is spreading so much is because people are not isolating after they get tested for COVID-19.

“Obviously get tested if they have symptoms. But if they’re tested, then they need to isolate until they have results. One of the things we’re hearing is ‘I got tested, but I went back to work. Then three days later I got a positive.’ They’ve exposed everybody for 2-3 days,” Sparkman said.

The Tazewell County Health Department encourages residents to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Properly wear a facemask when in public spaces, covering your nose and mouth.

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft between yourself and individuals outside your household.

Avoid large in person gatherings were social distancing is not possible.

Stay at home if you are sick.

