Tri-county update shows 61 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 61 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Peoria County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,940 with 254 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 15 new cases for a total of 13,448 with 235 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,672 with 64 deaths.

The departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,060 cases with 553 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.