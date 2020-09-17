Tri-County update shows 61 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 61 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,092 with 43 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 13 new case for a total of 1,488 with 16 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 383 with six deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,963 cases with 65 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 78.1% have recovered. 19.7% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.9%.
