Tri-County update shows 62 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 29 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,480 with 37 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 27 new case for a total of 1,150 with 11 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 295 with four deaths.
Tazewell County also reported one additional death Thursday. The individual was a woman in her 80s. The woman was not a resident of a long term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,925 cases with 52 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 75% have recovered. 22.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.4%.
