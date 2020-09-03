Tri-County update shows 62 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 29 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,480 with 37 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 27 new case for a total of 1,150 with 11 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 295 with four deaths.

Tazewell County also reported one additional death Thursday. The individual was a woman in her 80s. The woman was not a resident of a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,925 cases with 52 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 75% have recovered. 22.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.4%.

