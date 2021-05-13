Tri-county update shows 64 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 64 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,198 with 336 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 18 new cases for a total of 16,887 with 279 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,790 with 84 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related deaths and the Tazewell County Health Department three. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,875 cases with 699 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.17%.