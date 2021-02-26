Tri-county update shows 66 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional death

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 66 new and probable cases in the area Friday, Feb. 26.

Peoria County reported 21 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,992 with 271 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 32 new cases for a total of 13,508 with 236 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,701 with 64 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. Peoria County is reporting 16 additional deaths. The deaths were previously not reported as COVID-19 related over the last two months. Four of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,201 cases with 571 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.