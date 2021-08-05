Tri-county update shows 66 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 66 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 22 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,989 with 376 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 36 new cases for a total of 17,667 with 298 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,013 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 46,669 cases with 771 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,412 have recovered, and 161,876 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.