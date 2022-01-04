Tri-County update shows 661 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 661 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 323 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 36,188 with 449 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 261 new cases for a total of 27,890 with 374 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 77 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,788 with 112 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 71,866 cases with 934 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 194,041 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.