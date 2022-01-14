Tri-County update shows 687 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 687 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 307 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 39,965 with 488 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 310 new cases for a total of 31,213 with 388 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 70 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 8,815 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell county reported eight. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 79,993 cases with 990 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 195,691 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.