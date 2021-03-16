Tri-county update shows 70 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 70 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, March 16.

Peoria County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,424 with 286 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 21 new cases for a total of 13,895 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,833 with 67 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,152 cases with 590 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.