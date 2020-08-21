Tri-County update shows 70 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 32 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,091 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 28 new cases for a total of 883 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 229 with three deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,203 cases with 48 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 66.6% have recovered. 30.4% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.6%.

