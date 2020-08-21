Tri-County update shows 70 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 32 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,091 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 28 new cases for a total of 883 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 229 with three deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,203 cases with 48 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 66.6% have recovered. 30.4% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.6%.
