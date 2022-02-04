Tri-County update shows 703 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 703 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

These additional cases are cumulative since Feb. 1.

Peoria County reported 324 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 44,879 with 532 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 292 new cases for a total of 34,969 with 420 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 87 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,040 with 120 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported eight additional COVID-related deaths, Tazewell County reported two, and Woodford County reported one.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 89,888 cases with 1,072 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 198,986 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.