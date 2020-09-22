Tri-County update shows 71 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,258 with 43 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 36 new case for a total of 1,615 with 23 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 404 with six deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,277 cases with 72 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 80.9% have recovered. 17% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.8%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected