Tri-County update shows 71 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,258 with 43 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 36 new case for a total of 1,615 with 23 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 404 with six deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,277 cases with 72 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 80.9% have recovered. 17% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.8%.
