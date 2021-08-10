Tri-county update shows 72 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 72 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,113 with 377 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 40 new cases for a total of 17,836 with 299 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,059 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,008 cases with 773 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,619 have recovered, and 163,292 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.