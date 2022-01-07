Tri-County update shows 722 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 722 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 258 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 37,253 with 470 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 316 new cases for a total of 29,869 with 377 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 148 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 8,147 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria and Tazewell County Health Departments both reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 75,269 cases with 961 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 194,544 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.