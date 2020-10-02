Tri-County update shows 73 new cases of COVID-19, another four deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 36 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,628 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 24 new cases for a total of 1,875 with 31 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 455 with eight deaths.
Of the four new COVID-19 related deaths, three were in Tazewell county and one was in Woodford County. Woodford County’s death was a woman in her 70s with comorbidities. The three Tazewell County deaths were women in their 80s or 90s. All of the women were living in a long term care facility, with the three in Tazewell all happening in the Villa of Hollybrook in Pekin.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,958 cases with 87 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.8% have recovered. 16.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.5%.
