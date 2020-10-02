Tri-County update shows 73 new cases of COVID-19, another four deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 36 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,628 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 24 new cases for a total of 1,875 with 31 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 455 with eight deaths.

Of the four new COVID-19 related deaths, three were in Tazewell county and one was in Woodford County. Woodford County’s death was a woman in her 70s with comorbidities. The three Tazewell County deaths were women in their 80s or 90s. All of the women were living in a long term care facility, with the three in Tazewell all happening in the Villa of Hollybrook in Pekin.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,958 cases with 87 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.8% have recovered. 16.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.5%.

