Tri-county update shows 74 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

(WMBD) -- From key fobs to remotes for toys, lithium batteries are everywhere in our homes, but many parents are not aware of just how dangerous they can be for children.

Evie Kientz was just over a year old when her family almost lost her. Kristin, Evie’s mother, said five months ago, her daughter swallowed a small lithium coin battery about the size of a nickel that had fallen out of a toy. Evie was rushed to the hospital right away.

"She was in the hospital for a month almost. She was in the ICU for a week,” Kristin said.

Surgeons were able to remove the battery, but Evie’s throat was severely damaged. The batteries can burn through a child’s esophagus in as little as two hours and can even be deadly.