Tri-county update shows 74 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 74 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.
Peoria County reported 34 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,163 with 335 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 30 new cases for a total of 16,869 with 276 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,779 with 84 deaths.
The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,811 cases with 695 deaths.
The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.17%.