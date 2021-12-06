Tri-County update shows 746 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 746 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 300 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 29,649 with 424 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 351 new cases for a total of 22,881 with 343 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 95 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,641 with 107 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths, and Woodford County reported one death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 59,171 cases with 874 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 188,229 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.