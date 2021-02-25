Tri-county update shows 75 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 75 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, Feb. 25.

Peoria County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,971 with 255 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 28 new cases for a total of 13,476 with 235 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,688 with 64 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,135 cases with 554 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.