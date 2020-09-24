Tri-County update shows 75 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 46 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,358 with 44 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 22 new case for a total of 1,686 with 24 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 415 with six deaths.

The additional death was a Tazewell County woman in her 70s. The woman was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,459 cases with 74 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.4% have recovered. 16.6% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.7%.

