Tri-County update shows 755 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 755 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 333 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 41,868 with 495 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 337 new cases for a total of 32,655 with 404 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 85 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,274 with 115 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death, and Tazewell County reported five additional deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 83,797 cases with 1,014 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 197,710 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.