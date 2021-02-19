Tri-county update shows 76 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 76 new and probable cases in the area Friday, Feb. 19.

Peoria County reported 33 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,809 with 254 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 34 new cases for a total of 13,332 with 233 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,634 with 64 deaths.

The Woodford County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The Death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 33,775 cases with 551 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.