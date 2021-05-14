Tri-county update shows 77 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 77 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 42 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,240 with 340 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 23 new cases for a total of 16,910 with 281 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,802 with 84 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported four additional deaths, and Tazewell County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,952 cases with 705 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% of people have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.17%.