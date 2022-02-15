PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 updates reported 77 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 20 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,485 with 541 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 46 new cases for a total of 35,532 with 428 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,220 with 122 deaths.

The Tri-County Health Departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 91,237 cases with 1,091 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 201,220 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.