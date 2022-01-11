Tri-County update shows 790 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 790 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 366 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 38,938 with 476 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 331 new cases for a total of 30,146 with 380 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 93 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 8,482 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria and Tazewell County Health Departments both reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 77,566 cases with 970 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 195,019 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.