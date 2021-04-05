Tri-county update shows 795 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional death

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 795 new and probable cases in the area Monday, April 5.

Peoria County reported 490 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,363 with 293 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 236 new cases for a total of 14,769 with 240 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 69 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,161 with 69 deaths.

There were five COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported four deaths and Tazewell County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 38,293 cases with 602 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.17%.