Tri-County update shows 796 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 796 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 374 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 41,535 with 494 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 287 new cases for a total of 32,318 with 399 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 135 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,189 with 115 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell County one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 83,042 cases with 1,008 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 197,442 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.