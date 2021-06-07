Tri-county update shows 8 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 23 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,522 with 364 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were five fewer cases than previously reported due to the health department adjusting counts to report fewer cases due to case review and quality assurance. There have been 17,127 confirmed cases and 290 deaths in Tazewell County.

Finally, Woodford County reported two new case, bringing the county’s total to 4,859 with 94 deaths.

Local health departments reported four additional COVID-19 deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,508 cases with 748 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .39% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.