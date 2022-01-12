Tri-County update shows 804 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 804 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 267 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 39,205 with 480 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 444 new cases for a total of 30,590 with 380 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 93 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 8,575 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 78,370 cases with 974 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 195,208 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.