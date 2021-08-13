Tri-county update shows 81 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 81 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 34 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,228 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 37 new cases for a total of 17,970 with 300 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,093 with 97 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,291 cases with 776 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,805 have recovered, and 165,314 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.