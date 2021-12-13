Tri-County update shows 811 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 811 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 298 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30,452 with 427 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 450 new cases for a total of 23,784 with 348 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 63 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,839 with 108 deaths.

The Peoria and Tazewell County Health Departments both reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 61,075 cases with 883 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 190,219 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.