Tri-County update shows 822 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 822 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 365 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 36,533 with 458 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 340 new cases for a total of 28,230 with 373 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 117 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,905 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported nine additional COVID-related deaths, and Woodford County reported two. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 72,688 cases with 945 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 194,200 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.